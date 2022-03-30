PM Ciuca: 11 PNRR targets and milestones are closed, five more today, eight more tomorrow

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has announced that 11 targets and milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are currently being closed, with five more to be closed at today's government meeting, and another eight on Thursday.

"We are nearing the end of the first quarter of this year, and the government had to meet 24 PNRR milestones and targets. At this moment there are 11 milestones and targets closed. At today's government meeting we will close another five, and eight more will be closed until tomorrow - ministerial orders and other internal documents," Ciuca said at the beginning of the meeting.

According to Ciuca, two more documents will be discussed by the Ministry of Research and Digital Transformation and the European Commission, adding that it is important that they be finalised and sent to Brussels on Thursday.

"I want to thank everyone for their efforts and - this was a quarter in which we carried out all the activities and procedures necessary to meet the full set of milestones and objectives - we have now identified all the mechanisms so that we can manage more easily and have a more coherent dialogue with the specialist commissions in Brussels for everything that means compliance with the regulations demanded by the European Commission and the content of the guidelines that we develop for each project," said Ciuca, Agerpres informs.