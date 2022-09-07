PM Ciuca: 2,098 Romanians affected by Blue Air flights suspension turned to consular services

As many as 2,098 Romanian citizens affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services, according to the data received, on Wednesday morning, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, specifying that all line ministries and institutions will be involved for bringing to the country those affected by the decisions of the airline.

"Several Romanian citizens were stranded in several airports and, in this sense, starting last night we took the decision to intervene to support Romanian citizens. They are clearly affected by the suspension of these flights. And the line ministries have taken the necessary measures, so that we can support them to return home. All these steps must be done in compliance with the law and the funds allocated from the state budget must be recovered from the company that generated this situation. As such, in this sense, I ask the National Agency for Consumer Protection to closely follow and monitor the entire process, and at the level of line ministries to ensure the functioning of all the structures that have been nominated to deal with this situation, 24 hours a day, throughout the period in which the government decision that we will adopt in today's meeting will be active," declared Nicolae Ciuca at the beginning of the government sitting.

On Tuesday, Blue Air Aviation announced that it is suspending until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, due to the seizure of all the company's accounts by the Ministry of the Environment, which makes it impossible for the company to pay the current costs necessary to operate the daily flights.

AGERPRES