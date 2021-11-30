PM Ciuca, about green certificate at work: We agreed to find solutions to have it reintroduced under debate in Parliament

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that he discussed with Health Minister Alexandru Rafila to find solutions to have the normative act on the green certificate in the workplace reintroduced under debate in Parliament, and the moment it is approved by the Chamber of Deputies, to send it for promulgation so that it can be enforced thereafter.

"It is a topic that I discussed with Minister Rafila on Saturday and we agreed to find those solutions to have the green certificate reintroduced under debate in Parliament. And when it is approved by the Chamber of Deputies, to go for promulgation so that it can be enforced," said premier Ciuca, on a visit to Giurgiu, when asked when the green certificate could be applied at work.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca did not specify when the law could be adopted. "Allow me not to estimate a time," he said.

"From the discussions I had with Mr [Health] minister, the green certificate will also benefit the people who went through the disease," the prime minister said.

He was also asked about the possibility of issuing the green certificate ten days after the first dose, but Nicolae Ciuca said that the Minister of Health, together with other specialists, will come up with a concrete proposal in the draft law that will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the solutions will then be established.

