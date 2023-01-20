PM Ciuca and PM of Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, expected at Union Day demonstrations

The mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica, declared on Friday, during a press conference, that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and other representatives of the state institutions, as well as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, are expected to participate in the demonstrations organized on January 24, in order to celebrate the 164th anniversary of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the leaders of political parties, of the Constitutional Court, politicians, representatives of local and central administrative institutions were invited to participate in the demonstrations that will take place in Iasi on January 24. Natalia Gavrilita, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, was also invited to participate.

"In 1859, Iasi was practically the place where Romania was born. We have extended many invitations to all the important dignitaries of Romania. We already have the first confirmations. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will also arrive in a proportion of over one hundred percent," mayor Mihai Chirica declared.

According to the program, the demonstrations will start at 10:00 a.m. with a concert titled "We are Romanians!". It will be followed by a Te Deum, speeches by officials, laying of wreaths at the statuary complex of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, a military parade, the singing of Hora Unirii (Union Hora) and the popular choir. After that, the official procession will head to Trei Ierahi Monastery, where the ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza is buried.

"There is a series of events that has become traditional for the whole of Moldova and we expect as many people as possible to participate. My message is one of peace and not to turn this national holiday into an opportunity for certain people or parties. These are not political opportunities My plea is that there should be as many citizens as possible. (...) Of course, my appeal to the citizens of Iasi is to bring their children to be able to convey this local and national nationalism from one generation to another," mayor Mihai Chirica also declared.