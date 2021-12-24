PM Ciuca: Celebrating Christmas again this year under pressure of health crisis caused by pandemic

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed a Christmas message on Friday, stressing that this year is also marked by the pressure of the health crisis caused by the pandemic and shows that the responsibility with which Romanians will understand to spend the holidays "is perhaps the most beautiful gift" given to others.

"We are celebrating Christmas again this year under the pressure of the health crisis caused by the pandemic. To be healthy is what we all wish and the main greeting we send to our loved ones. To think about our health and the health of those around us, is, perhaps the most beautiful gift we can give to others, through the responsibility with which we will understand to spend these holidays, respecting the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which for too long has kept us away from our loved ones. Let us rejoice together, dear Romanians, for these holy holidays! Merry Christmas!," reads the message sent to AGERPRES.

The Prime Minister brings to mind the importance of Christmas traditions, that gives rise to the joy of being with the family, of gifting good thoughts and of being generous with those repressed by ills..

"Every year in December we celebrate the holy Christian feast of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ. We live these moments, as always, with the feeling that we can be better and that nothing compares to the joy of being with family and with the loved ones. There are moments that make us feel fulfilled and we want to know that they are always healthy and safe.We enjoy our beautiful Christmas traditions and feel closer than ever to the Christian teachings about caring for our neighbor. It is wonderful to offer - a gesture that ennobles especially when good thoughts and generosity are directed at people in distress, with whom life has been less generous," the prime minister said.