PM Ciuca: Coalition with PSD- only option we had; no other governing formula is currently in sight

Prime Minister Ciuca: Coalition with PSD- only option we had; no other governing formula is currently in sight.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, at the Local Public Administration Forum, organised by the National Liberal Party (PNL) in Iasi, that the current coalition with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) represents "the only mathematical formula that could work," mentioning, in this regard, that he works very well with the leaders of the parties in the alliance, told Agerpres.

"We are in a coalition. It is a coalition of political competition. It is a coalition in a formula which seemed to be anachronic for many and only a solution which ensured only 3-4 months, from November 2021 until the Easter celebrations in 2022. It wasn't like that, because we have managed in this period to maintain the stability of this coalition because we wanted Romania's stability," prime minister Ciuca stated.

The PNL leader also stated that the success in investments and at economic level is due to the political stability of Romania.

"I am telling you with all the responsibility, everything is the result of a political stability. All those whom I have talked to, all the large companies which came and invested in Romania and the small companies had the courage on a political stability. Look around. Romania is the only stable country in this region. It is the country with the most stable profile at the moment. We cannot afford for political reasons (...) to change this balance," the prime minister showed.

In respect to the coalition with the PSD, in his view, it is the "only mathematical formula" that can work.

"The coalition with the PSD is the only mathematical formula, including on MPs figures, that can work. The only one. Everyone blames us for this. It is possible that we will be blamed later, but I am personally convinced that it was the only option we had and even at the moment, there is no other governing formula which ensures political stability in the country," Ciuca mentioned.

The Liberals' leader gave assurances that he works very well with the leaders of the two parties in the alliance, " in terms of assuming objectives."

"From here on, the political competition emerges. The political competition is also carried out at sectorial and local level. I would ask you only one thing: keep the competition, but within our lines of behavior and response. Let us respond to people through what we have managed to do and show them with admiration and joy what the administrations in Transylvania have done. All of them are Liberal administrations. If we have good models of administration, if we have good models of Liberal leadership that have done things for the locality, for the county, for the region, we have to do that in every organisation," the prime minister conveyed to the Liberals.