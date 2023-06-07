 
     
PM Ciuca congratulates new Bulgarian Prime Minister, Nikolai Denkov

PM Ciuca congratulates new Bulgarian Prime Minister, Nikolai Denkov.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has congratulated and wished success to the new Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and his team, stressing that the government in Bucharest is ready to continue the close cooperation with Bulgaria, "our neighbour and strategic partner", told Agerpres.

"Congratulations and best wishes for success to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and his team. The Romanian Government is ready and willing to continue the close cooperation with Bulgaria, our neighbour and strategic partner. The current challenges, but also the opportunities require even more Romanian-Bulgarian cooperation," Nicolae Ciucă said on Wednesday in a message on the Government's Twitter page.

