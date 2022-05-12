PM Ciuca: Cugir Plant is part of entire defence industry needing new investments and technology

The Cugir Plant is part of the entire defence industry, which needs new investments and technology, said, on Thursday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who added that at the level of the Defence Ministry there is a ten-year plan running, but, unfortunately, until now, change has not happened with regard to retooling.

"We've discussed this subject, I was two years ago and saw the conditions in Cugir. I saw the way production is carried out at Cugir. It's true, everything's based on old technology. Cugir saw no investments. In order for Cugir to produce equipment, competitive arms it must invest in technology. Moreover, I was telling them today, because I saw them at the presentation stand, that, if they want to remain operational, they must invest in technology and use the creativeness of the youths that were there and seemed very willing to conduct their activity in said domain, but not on the current technology," said Ciuca.

He recalled that, a few years ago, the Cugir Plant couldn't honor a contract to manufacture 1,000 pistols for the Romanian Army.

"We came prepared to be able to sign a contract with the Cugir Plant. Unfortunately, the plant was unable to sign that contract. We convened together with the management of the plant to return, as soon as possible, with the offer to be able to acquire arms produced in Romania for the Romanian Army. They came, we made a contract for 1,000 pistols. Unfortunately, they couldn't be delivered to this day. As such, the Cugir Plant is part of the entire defence industry, which needs new investments and technology," Ciuca mentioned.

The Prime Minister mentioned that there are arms plants where a "certain evolution" regarding the technology used could be noted, and the products have a different quality.

"Still, at the level of the Ministry of National Defence, there is that 10 year plan. There were meetings, we actually had discussions, both with the Ministry of Economy, as well as with the Defence Ministry. Meetings took place at the level of ministry leadership, there were meetings between specialists, between planners. There is still that plan and it is running. Unfortunately, change did not happen with regard to retooling the defence industry in Romania. There are plants, not everywhere though, where a certain evolution regarding new technology happened and, of course, the quality of the equipment is different," Ciuca also stated.