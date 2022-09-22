PM Ciuca discusses with region's Energy ministers about strengthening cooperation for provision of energy resources

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca hosted, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, the Ministerial Meeting of the Energy ministers in the region, who were in Bucharest to participate in the RIGC - Romanian International Gas Conference, with emphasis being placed in context on the implementation of projects to strengthen cooperation between the participating countries, in order to ensure energy resources and find the best solutions for strengthening the energy security of all participating states.

According to a press release from the Government, the main themes concerned the solutions that can be implemented at the regional level to ensure the necessary gas for citizens and the business environment.

"Romania is among the European countries that have important gas and electricity production resources. This dialogue format is hosted by Romania in order to provide the countries in the region with the necessary natural gas, but also to generate solutions that provide support to the strong economies in Western Europe, on whose success the economy of our region also depends," said Prime Minister Ciuca, as quoted in the press release.

"The new alternative routes for the transport of natural gas through ports in Turkey and Greece and the interconnection for the transport and transit of natural gas to Romania were pointed out and identified," the press release states.

In this context, the need for the interconnection project through the underground electric power transmission cable on the route Azerbaijan - Georgia - Romania - Hungary was recalled.

The Ministerial Meeting was attended by Virgil Popescu - Minister of Energy, Andrei Spinu - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova, Kostas Skrekas - Minister of Environment and Energy in Greece, Parviz Shahbazov - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rossen Hristov - Minister of Energy of Bulgaria, Alparslan Bayraktar - Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Mykola Kolisnyk - Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Peter Sztaray - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary and George Chikovani - General Director, JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation - Georgia. AGERPRES