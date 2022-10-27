PM Ciuca - discussion with Romanian MEPs: Coordination is needed to promote Romania's objectives

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has a meeting on Thursday, in Brussels, with the Romanian MEPs, whom he discussed with about Romania's objectives in European context.

"I had a very applied discussion with the Romanian MEPs, a reconfirmation of the fact that, regardless of their political option, we share the priorities of European Romania. I underscored that there is a need for coordination to promote our country's objectives in European context and I appreciated their openness to be part of this joint effort," PM Ciuca stated in a post on the Facebook page of the Government, told Agerpres.

He underscored that Romania is ready to join the Schengen area.

"The positive results of the evaluation mission carried out in the first part of October provides a consistent basis for obtaining the necessary political guarantees for a swift adoption of the accession decision, and this is the message which I asked the Romanian MEPs to support," the PM stated.

Moreover, PM Ciuca showed that the file on energy security remains of great interest.

"Romania fully supports the measures agreed at European level in respect to reducing the energy prices and the security of supply, and it shall use European money to strengthen the measures to protect the citizens and the economy," Gov't head stated.

He also underlined that accessing the available resources through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) and through the operational programmes requires a permanent effort.

"I underscored the Government's adhesion to implement the commitments assumed through the PNNR and I showed that objective circumstances determine us to request an adjustment of some benchmarks, such as the one regarding the allocation of the percentage of the GDP for pensions," PM Nicolae Ciuca said.

The PM mentioned that on the agenda of all the meetings he had in Brussels also included was the current crisis, generated by Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"Romania remains a responsible and active contributor for the promotion of European and Euroatlantic security and stability, a standpoint supported by Romania's representatives in the European Parliament. The concrete help we provide to the Republic of Moldova, from an economic point of view, through the supply of energy, wood and funds, is doubled by the support at the level of the European institutions, for speeding up the accession process to the European Union," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is paying a working visit to Brussels on Thursday and Friday.