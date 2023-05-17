PM Ciuca: Education - national priority in new Government's programme.

Education will be a national priority in the government programme that will be approved next week within the coalition and with which the new Government will come into operation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday.

Ciuca met, before the Government meeting, with the representatives of the unions in Education. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, also participated in the meeting, told Agerpres.

"It was very important to have a meeting with the representatives of the education unions. Together with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Mr. Marcel Ciolacu, also in the team, the Minister of Education, the Minister of Finance and the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Labor, we had a very good. (...) Education is and will be a priority for the Government of Romania for the current governing coalition. I presented very clearly what the Government's budgetary possibilities are at the moment and (...) we committed to close the Annex 8 of Law 53. It is an annex and an undertaking that covers all the professional categories that remained in that annex. We have also undertaken, at the coalition level, in the government program that will be approved next week and with which it will enter When the new Government is in office, together with the representatives of the trade unions, we will enter the agreed text from which it will be very clear that education is a national priority", Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The prime minister added that the approach is as "sincere and honest" as possible towards those who work in education, teachers, non-teaching staff and is "an honest approach towards us."

"It expresses very clearly, at the moment, what is, on the one hand, the financial possibility now, as we speak, what is the approach for the entry into force of the education laws and the new salary law, as it was assumed in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," said Ciuca.

The prime minister announced that a new meeting with the representatives of the education unions will take place on Monday.

"I understood that it is necessary for the union leaders to go and present the content of the discussions we had today, then on Monday we will have a new meeting in the same format and in which we will be able to materialize what we discussed", added Nicolae Ciuca.