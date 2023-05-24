PM Ciuca, German president Steinmeier discuss development of bilateral cooperation, in context of EU and NATO

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed, on Wednesday, at the gov't venue, the Victoria Palace, the president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the occasion of the latter's state visit to Romania, the discussions being focused on the continued development of bilateral cooperation and in the context of the EU and NATO.

According to a gov't press release, the two dignitaries highlighted the privileged, strategic nature of Romanian-German relationships, based on a consistent political dialogue and a solid economic component.

"These relations are facilitated and enhanced by the strong interpersonal ties, especially through the contribution of the growing Romanian community in Germany and that of the ethnic Germans in Romania," the release states.

During the meeting, president Steinmeier and prime minister Ciuca also emphasized the importance of maintaining European and Euro-Atlantic unity in ensuring support for Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of the Romanian Executive appreciated the activity of the over 25,000 companies with German participation in Romania and which make Germany the first investor in the Romanian economy, with a presence in leading sectors.

Also, prime minister Ciuca appreciated federal president Steinmeier's reiteration of Berlin's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

As elements of context, the press release highlights that the state visit of the federal president to Romania, between May 24-26, takes place against the background of increased dynamics of Romanian-German political and diplomatic contacts at the highest level.

"This will contribute to the consolidation of the special partnership, with strategic valences, built between Romania and Germany. At the same time, it will boost effective cooperation in the most diverse fields of interest for our countries - European and foreign policy, the economic, energy, military, educational fields, work and social affairs," the quoted source also specifies.AGERPRES