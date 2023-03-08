PM Ciuca: Government to continue to support women, through concrete measures, in everything they want to achieve

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on March 8 (International Women's Day, ed.n.) assuring that the Government will continue to support women, through concrete measures, in everything they want to achieve.

"Today we celebrate the women in our lives and send them our best thoughts of gratitude, respect and appreciation. March 8 is also about women's rights and I assure them that the Government I lead will continue to support them, through concrete measures, in everything they want to achieve," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.According to the head of Government, women set new standards of professionalism in the most important fields of activity and are trailblazers in many sectors."They bring life, hope and balance. They are trailblazers in many fields, they are creative and embrace innovation and progress. They are on the front line of the most difficult missions. Today and every day we are grateful to them for what they do, always with responsibility. They set new standards of professionalism in the most important fields of activity. In health, education, in the entrepreneurial environment, in the associative sector, in the public sector, in sports, culture, research, diplomacy and national security, ladies perform. And besides professionalism, they stand out for their empathy, balance, mediation capacity. It is no coincidence that the word peace, with its multiple meanings, is feminine," reads the Prime Minister's message, according to a press release sent by the Government Press Office.It is a responsibility and an honor, at the same time, to support, promote and involve women in social, economic and political decisions to the same extent that they participate in the development of society, Nicolae Ciuca added."An inclusive and modern society, as we want in Romania, brings out the competence and abilities of all its citizens and offers women a correct position in social and professional life. It is a responsibility and an honor, at the same time, to support, promote and involve them in social, economic and political decisions to the same extent that they participate in the development of society," the PM mentioned.Furthermore, the National Liberal Party initiates and implements projects through which it actively encourages the involvement of women in political life, Nicolae Ciuca also specified.Dear ladies, have a sunny spring! Happy Anniversary!'," the head of government concluded his message.