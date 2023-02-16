PM Ciuca: Gov't supports Romanian producers' efforts to reach other European markets

The government supports the efforts of Romanian producers to enter other European markets, and also emerging markets, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, at the end of a working visit to the Scandia Sibiu company, told Agerpres.

The head of the Executive is currently paying a visit to Sibiu and Alba counties.

"I visited Scandia Sibiu, a Romanian company with a 100-year tradition and an important employer that provides more than 1,000 jobs. The annual production of more than 40,000 tonnes of food, made with modern technology and equipment, shows that Romanian producers are able to ensure quality products both for the domestic market and for export, and to be partners of the Government in the joint effort to guarantee food security for Romanian citizens. This company is a business model that the Government encourages and that I wish to be replicated by the business environment," said the PM, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.

He said he was impressed by the company's interest in innovation and new technologies, in which it invests, which guarantees the quality of the products and ensures it a successful future.

"I am glad that Scandia Sibiu is developing every year, both by opening or taking over new units in the country, but also outside the borders. Including in recent years, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the crises generated by the war in Ukraine, the company expanded its portfolio, which means that access to European programmes and government solutions to support investors produce effects. (...) Energy price capping and compensation measures, which help the entire economy, but also those aimed at the food industry, such as the funds made available for the development of production capacities, for re-technology, come to support the Romanian food industry and agriculture, a field with great potential for Romania," Ciuca also stated.