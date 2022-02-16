PM Ciuca: Gov't to adopt a series of decisions to support business environment, especially SMEs

The government is set to adopt a series of decisions today designed to support the business environment, especially the SME sector, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister mentioned that an emergency ordinance will be adopted regarding the implementation by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism of a programme meant to support the SME sector, for the purpose of economic recovery and relaunch.

"We have also decided to continue this year both the programme meant to stimulate the establishment of small and medium enterprises that is Start Up Nation Romania, and the programme designed to provide financial support to tourism enterprises (...)," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The Executive will also adopt a memorandum to prepare for the implementation of new government loan schemes to be included with the economic stimulus package for SMEs, as well as to support the programmes meant to back up start-ups in the portfolio of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, considering the programmes IMM Pro, Rural Invest, Garant Construct, and Innovation.

"The government has thus decided to continue the measures meant to support the Romanian business environment, and through investments in the budget and European funds we will ensure that the economy will benefit from the financial resources necessary for the development and creation of new jobs," informed Prime Minister Ciuca, Agerpres informs.