PM Ciuca: Gov't to approve draft law on maintaining minimum stocks of crude oil and/or petroleum products

"The third topic on our agenda is that of energy. We have a draft law modifying Law No. 85 of 2018 on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products," Nicolae Ciuca said during the Government meeting.

In addition, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, presented details about the draft normative act, which transposes a European directive into the national legislation, Agerpres.

"The draft law transposes Directive 2018/1581 of the European Commission, for which Romania was delayed. It is about the modification of Law No. 85/2018 regarding the calculation methods and storage obligations. It is a more technical law, which mostly ensures uniformity at the European level, in the sense that the minimum stocks are established no later than July 1 of each calendar year and are continuously maintained at this value for a period of 12 months. For that there will be necessary to establish and monthly check on the number of days during which the storage obligation was fulfilled, the provision of operative measures to complete the stock levels, if necessary, the increase to 1,000 tonnes of the threshold for which the obligation to establish and maintain minimum stocks is introduced, precisely in order to be more easily manageable," Popescu showed.