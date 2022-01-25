PM Ciuca: Gov't to approve new set of measures in the field of electricity, natural gas

The government will approve, on Tuesday, a new set of support measures in the field of electricity and natural gas, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informs.

"At today's government meeting, we are going to approve a new set of measures to support the citizens and the economy, so that we can contribute to maintaining jobs and carrying out economic activities in a competitive manner. Thus, no one will pay more than 0.8 bani per kilowatt/hour for electricity and 0.31 bani per kilowatt/hour for natural gas, regardless of consumption. Household consumers with a consumption of up to 500 kW/hour electricity or 300 cubic metres of natural gas will pay 0.68 bani per kW/hour for electricity and approx. 0.22 bani for natural gas, all taxes included. We have also decided to raise the level of compensation to easy as much pressure as possible during this energy crisis, so that the effects of the crisis will be felt as little as possible by the people and by the Romanian economy, which needs now, more than ever, support to recover after the pandemic," Nicolae Ciuca explained at the beginning of the meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also presented the measures aimed at non-household consumers.

"For non-household consumers, SMEs and the food industry, we will cap prices at 1 leu per kW/hour, VAT included, and 0.37 bani kW/hour for natural gas, respectively," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a state aid scheme is already active for CETs.

The head of government also referred to the measures that benefit large energy consumers.

"As we know, 130 million euros were allocated in December last year for their support. At the level of the Ministry of Energy, they are currently discussing with the representatives of the European Commission to continue with this form of support," added Ciuca.

The Prime Minister underscored that the new set of measures worked out by the Government will be applied for February and March, after consultations both at the level of the governing coalition and with the social partners.