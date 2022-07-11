PM Ciuca: Gov't to hold consultations with business and civil society on OECD accession

The government will hold consultations with the business community and civil society to include their initiatives in the national process of accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday at the meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee on OECD Accession, informs a government release.

The cited source informs that there was an analysis on this occasion of Romania's state of preparation in the accession process, officially started on June 28, following the receipt of the Roadmap adopted by the OECD Council of Ministers, one of the main directions being that of elaborating the initial Memorandum for assuming the standards practiced by the organization whose members own 70 percent of global production and trade and 90 percent of the world's foreign direct investment.

In this context, the Prime Minister ordered that all the institutions with duties in the field to assume their responsibilities in the accession process, both by developing the adequate regulatory framework and, especially, by applying the reforms.

In this sense, the head of the Executive underlined the importance of correlating the approaches with those aimed at implementing the reforms set forth in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"By using working procedures that are already recognized standards at the level of the partners in developed countries, we will be able to provide our citizens with a better functioning of public institutions and a more predictable framework for the business environment. Joining the OECD will boost the pace of attracting foreign investments, increasing our level of credibility and attractiveness. The government will conduct a series of consultations with the business community and civil society to include their proposals and initiatives in the national process of accession to the OECD," Nicolae Ciuca is quoted as saying. AGERPRES