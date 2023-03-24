PM Ciuca: Gov't to strenghten support to local farmers and producers in order to increase processing of agricultural products

The Government will intensify its support to local farmers and producers in order to increase the processing, transformation and refining of agricultural products in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Friday, during a meeting with representatives of the Association of Large Commercial Retail Networks in Romania.

According to a press release of the Executive, the main topic of discussion was the need to promote more Romanian products in commercial chains and to identify solutions to increase the competitiveness of Romanian producers and sustainable development, in conditions of food safety, told Agerpres.

"We need more cold storage and preservation warehouses for Romanian producers, who will thus be able to ensure off-season continuity in supplying the large retail chains with vegetables, fruit, cold cuts and dairy products. The Government will intensify its support to farmers and local producers in order to increase the degree of processing, transformation and refining of agricultural products in Romania, but also to create added value in the chain and to balance the country's trade balance," the Prime Minister is quoted as saying in the press release.

At the end of the meeting, a tripartite meeting - Government, retailers, producers/processors - was set up to establish a common strategy for the capitalisation of agricultural products and the food industry in the interest of the Romanian consumer, the source said. A