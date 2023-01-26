PM Ciuca: Gov't will approve the continuation of the 'New Home' programme

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the government will approve the continuation of the "New Home" programme, with Finance Minister Adrian Caciu saying that the programme is capped at RON 1.5 billion, which could be supplemented.

"At today's meeting, we will approve the continuation of the 'New Home' programme. It is a programme that has so far benefited approximately 330,000 young people and families who have purchased a home using these incentives, and I consider it to be an approach that the government has to continue to manage," Ciuca told a meeting of the government on Thursday.

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said that the programme, which has already been running for 13 years, "is a support measure, especially for young people, who are offered more favourable terms to buy a house than those on the market."

"We are continuing this programme in 2023 with a cap of RON 1.5 billion to begin with. I say to begin with because I would like to raise the cap in mid-year," said Caciu.

Ciuca added that the programme will be supplemented if economic growth is the same.

"There has to be demand form beneficiaries, potential beneficiaries, obviously, under the current circumstances, as interest rates are very high and the real estate market is asking a series of prices that from my point of view are higher than they should be. It is useful for the government to come up with this programme. Last but not least, the programme is also correlated with the tax incentives for the real estate area, namely with the 5% VAT and the area of a building that can be purchased under the New Home programme," added Caciu . AGERPRES