PM Ciuca: Green energy, digitalization, intelligent transport - future of Romanian-Japanese economic relations

ciuca guvern

Investments in green energy, digitalization and intelligent transport represent the future of Romanian-Japanese economic relations, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

On Wednesday, he had a meeting with several Japanese officials, including the governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

"Excellent discussions with Tadashi Maeda, governor of JBIC, Ichiro Aisawa and Hiroshi Ide, CEO of IHI Corporation. Investments in green energy, digitalization, intelligent transport represent the economy of the future and the future of Romanian-Japanese economic relationship," wrote Prime Minister Ciuca on the Twitter page of the Government, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, are paying a visit, Monday to Wednesday, to Japan, in the context of the state funeral organized in honour of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

