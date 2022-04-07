PM Ciuca: Health of Romanians cannot and must not wait, priority objective for Government

The health of Romanians cannot and must not wait, it is a priority objective for the Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed in a message addressed on the occasion of the World Health Day, Agerpres reports.

The Prime Minister added that it is very important for the next period to constantly adapt the health system to the needs of patients and to the latest standards of therapy and safety."Health is a major factor in the well-being of each of us, but it is also an important indicator of the development capacity of the society in which we live. This has been seen in the more than 2 years of pandemic, in which people around the world were affected by a virus that has killed millions of people, is totally unpredictable and has caused not only a global health crisis, but also an economic crisis, the effects of which will be felt for a long time to come. The pandemic seems to be coming to an end at the moment, and according to the World Health Organization's most likely scenario, the severity of COVID-19 will diminish over time. It has been a very difficult time, in which doctors and all health professionals, along with other professional categories, were often engaged, to the point exhaustion, for the health of each patient and for public health. Their efforts have contributed to a great extent to overcoming the 5 pandemic waves so far and I thank everyone for this," says Nicolae Ciuca.The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of adapting the health system to the latest standards of therapy and safety and said that caring for the environment was an important element for the health of the population.At the end of his message, the head of the Executive voiced his confidence in the doctors and staff of the Romanian health system, who save lives every day or restore people's health, that they will successfully continue their mission in the service of life and thank them for this.