PM Ciuca holds new round of negotiations with education trade unions.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new round of negotiations with the representatives of the education unions, on strike since May 22, on Friday afternoon, at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.

On Friday, the education unions are organizing a new protest rally in Bucharest.

The Executive adopted, on Thursday, a Declaration, with a memorandum as an annex, as an "additional guarantee" regarding the sectorial salary policy of the staff in the national education system, in accordance with the request of the teaching staff in this regard.

The Minister of Education specified, on Thursday, that the Government included two main measures in the respective memorandum.

"Once, the guarantee of the principle on which the new grid for education from the Salary Law will be based, namely the fact that the basic salary of the beginner teachers or university assistant will be established at the level of the average gross salary for the economy used to base the state social insurance budget and which represents 23% of the maximum salary scale in the public system. Also, the memorandum assumes that, during the vacation period, as well as during the days of paid leave, the staff in education will be entitled to a leave allowance calculated in relation to the number of vacation days multiplied by the daily average of the basic salary and the increments, allowances that they benefit from, according to the law. Both requests were part of the complaints that we received, documented, from the trade union federations. We responded today, once again, to these claims," said Ligia Deca.

On the other hand, the president of the Federation of Education Unions "Spiru Haret", Marius Nistor, stated that the memorandum by which the Government undertakes to provide additional guarantees regarding the salary of beginner teachers does not present many guarantees from a legal point of view.