PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance.

Human trafficking is a form of crime for which the Romanian Government has "zero tolerance," stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of the Government participated, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, together with the British Ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, at the signing ceremony of the Bilateral Action Plan in the field of preventing and combating human trafficking agreed between Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, told Agerpres.

"The joint action plan represents an extremely important moment in the context of our joint efforts to prevent and fight crime. It is part of the vision and development strategy of this field, which the Government of Romania has assumed in the last two years, through which we want Romania to be a hostile country to human traffickers and a safe and friendly country for the victims who had the misfortune of being exploited. The signing of this joint document is also the expression of the care and concern that the Romanian Government has for its most vulnerable citizens and exposed to the risk of trafficking in people who live in Romania or in one of the largest communities in the Diaspora, namely the one in Great Britain," stated Nicolae Ciuca.

The Prime Minister warned that human trafficking is currently one of the forms of crime with accelerated growth, including at the European level, adding that new technologies, migratory flows and the COVID 19 crisis have generated additional risks and challenges at the European and international level.

"Traffickers are constantly adapting and often changing their methods in real time. They exploit people with insufficient resources, the unprotected and the most vulnerable. Also, the conflict in Ukraine has caused millions of vulnerable people to leave their country. Exactly these types of vulnerable situations are often exploited by traffickers to turn people in difficult situations into involuntary victims in order to force them to provide sexual services for commercial purposes, forced labor or domestic servitude," explained Ciuca.

Compared to what was shown, the prime minister highlighted the fact that the bilateral plan with Great Britain comes to offer common and convergent action solutions between the two states in several directions: "On the line of understanding trafficking and new forms of exploitation, identifying traffickers and bringing them before the courts, the prevention of human trafficking, the identification and protection of victims of human trafficking."

The Bilateral Action Plan was signed on the Romanian side by State Councilor Madalina Turza, national anti-trafficking coordinator at Government level, and by State Secretary Bogdan Despescu, head of the Department for Order and Public Safety within the Interior Ministry, and on the British side by Sarah Dines, Minister Responsible for Human Trafficking in the British Home Office.