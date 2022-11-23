PM Ciuca invites new Romania-Spain joint gov't meeting in 2023 in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca extended to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez the official invitation to hold a new joint meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments next year in Bucharest or another Romanian location.

The head of the Bucharest Executive emphasized the importance of continuing the approaches begun by today's signing of several memoranda of understanding.

"I also pointed out that follow-ups will take place in the immediate next period, as I invited to Bucharest Mrs. Defense Minister, and Mr. Interior Minister; I also suggested that we should have a meeting in Madrid, with the Romanian Digital Transformation Minister attending, and of course, all these meetings should later materialize in practical activities, including at the level of the Labor Ministry and the Development Ministry. These are best practice aspects we have something to learn from and, as I said in the plenary sitting, I really want the Health Ministry to also have a very good cooperation, taking into account Spain's medical insurance system which we have to learn from," Ciuca said.

Several memoranda of understanding were signed at the end of the meeting held in Castellón de la Plana.

Thus, the Romanian Labor Minister Marius Budai and the Spanish Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Díaz Perez signed a memorandum of understanding between the two Ministries.

The two states' top diplomats Bogdan Aurescu and Jose Manuel Albares signed a memorandum of understanding between the Romanian and the Spanish Foreign Affairs Ministries, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Romanian Diplomatic Institute and the Diplomatic School of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

The Romanian Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea and the Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas Puchades initialed a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation.

The Romanian and Spanish Health Ministers Alexandru Rafila and Carolina Darias San Sebastian too signed a similar MoU.

Another two Romania - Spain memoranda of understanding signed today refer to cultural cooperation, respectively to contingency and civil protection cooperation. AGERPRES