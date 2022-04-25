PM Ciuca: Land Forces personnel have always answered 'Present' to all mission calls

Romania's Land Forces have always been a reference both for the other service branches and for the entire nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca remarks in a congratulations message sent on Monday on the occasion of Land Forces Day.

"Romania's Land Forces are celebrated every year along with their patron saint, the Holy Great Martyr George, the Victory Bearer. The land force troops, who make up the bulk of the Romanian Army, have always been on duty, have always answered 'Present' to calls to whatever mission they had to carry out, be it on the national territory or in foreign theaters of operations. They have been constantly putting in efforts to rise above requirements and expectations and demonstrate professionalism and dedication. The Land Forces have always been a reference for the other categories of forces, and for the nation as well. At this celebratory time, we honor the sacrifice of the servicemen who laid their life in the battles against those who attacked Romania's independence, and we pay tribute to all the heroes fallen on duty in the European, African or Asian theaters of operation. We also express our gratitude to all the participants in domestic or foreign exercises and missions and who contributed to the improvement of the excellent image Romania enjoys among allies and partners," Nicolae Ciuca states in the message.

The Prime Minister also stresses that "in the context of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the role and place of national security have returned to public attention."

"Robust defense can only be achieved with highly trained military personnel, as well as with high-performance equipment. For the servicepeople, the 2.5 percent increase in the budget of the National Defense Ministry represents more training, better equipment and superior logistics, and for the Romanians it means improved security. At this anniversary moment, I congratulate you, dear Land Forces personnel, for the way in which you fulfilled all the missions entrusted to you, I wish you best of health and personal and professional accomplishments. Anywhere, anytime, on duty," reads the Prime Minister's message.