PM Ciuca: Manfred Weber assures me Schengen's expansion with Romania is a major objective of EPP

captura Facebook
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces that he had a telephone conversation on Monday with the president of the European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, who assured him that the extension of Schengen with Romania remains a major objective for the EPP, told Agerpres.

"Today, I spoke by phone with Manfred Weber, the president of the European People's Party (EPP). I encouraged the continuation of the steps to support Romania's accession to the Schengen area. During the conversation, I expressed my certitude that all European political families in which Romanian parties are represented will be aligned to help our country reach where it deserves! It is all the more important as the Report of the voluntary mission assessing Romania's preparation for accession to the Schengen area is a positive one, which reconfirms that we fully meet the standards necessary for accession. President Weber assured me that the extension of Schengen with Romania remains a major objective both for the leadership and for the entire European People's Party. Efforts will continue," wrote the PM on Facebook.

