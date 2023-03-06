PM Ciuca meets AE SOLAR officials on solar panel factory in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday welcomed executives of the AE SOLAR company and the Black Sea University Network, with the company announcing opening a solar panel factory in Romania on a 1 billion euro investment.

According to the Romanian government, in the initial stage this larger project will have a capacity of 2 GW, and upon completion of the integration of production flows in Romania, it will reach 10 GW, which is a third of the European demand.

The company's execs confirmed that the first stage in the project will be carried through in 2023.

The government says that it will look at resources that can be secured by European funding or from the national budget to support the project.

It adds that in order to support the development of the applicability of the large-scale investment, specialists from the Black Sea Universities Network will get involved, who will be able to co-operate through a scientific park related to the production facilities.

"This investment will place Romania at the centre of the European production of solar panels, contributing substantially not only to energy independence, but also to protecting the environment, through the use of renewable, clean energy for the production of electricity. The government is thus meeting not only a pledge made at a European level, but also the need felt by citizens and the private sector to access less expensive and more environmentally friendly solutions to have energy," Ciuca is quoted as saying in a press release. AGERPRES