PM Ciuca, message on occasion of Hanukkah: It represents moment of spiritual communion

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed a message on Sunday on the occasion of Hanukkah, showing that the celebration also represents a moment of reflection regarding the important contribution that the Jewish community, so hard tried throughout its history, brought to the process of building and modernizing Romania and also its European path.

"On the occasion of the Hanukkah celebration, I send the warmest wishes for health, joy, peace and prosperity to the entire Jewish community and to the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania - Mosaic Cult. Hanukka represents a moment of spiritual communion and speaks to the whole world about courage and resistance, about hope and the power of faith, about the values that unite and create bridges between people," reads the Prime Minister's message, according to agerpres.ro.

According to the head of Government, this celebration of light, which brings together families and friends, is also a moment of reflection on the important contribution that the Jewish community, so hard tried throughout its history, brought to the process of building and modernizing Romania, but also its European path.

"In this complicated period, when multiple dangers threaten the democratic foundations of our society, let us dedicate ourselves to the cultivation of solidarity, cohesion, dialogue, understanding and peaceful coexistence, and let the joy of this celebration guide our future actions. Hag Hanuka Sameah!," the prime minister said.