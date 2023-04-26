PM Ciuca: Moldavia, on threshold of new historic stage of development

Prime Minister Ciuca: Moldavia, on threshold of new historic stage of development.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, met on Tuesday with Liberals from Iasi County, with whom he discussed development projects in the region and the role of PNL in local and central administration in the modernisation process, told Agerpres.

''During the working visit in Iasi, I had a meeting with the PNL county organisation, with whom I discussed the development projects carried out in the region and the role of the PNL in the local and central administration within this modernisation process. The 2020 local elections have shown the potential of the local organisation, which has won a record number of seats in local government since 1990. Investments will be the benchmark of our actions in 2023 and 2024 and I refer to both governmental ones - to the programmes carried out with European cohesion funds or those financed by the PNRR - but also to attracting private investments," Ciuca said in a Facebook post.

He listed the projects planned for the region.

''For this area, we have big plans: the regional hospital, the rehabilitation of the "Sfanta Maria" Children's Hospital, the A7 and A8 motorways and all the utility projects worth 1.5 billion lei carried out under "Anghel Saligny." These investments will increase the quality of life and will create new jobs, Iasi County will be the main locomotive for the development of the North-East area, as Cluj and Bihor are in the Transylvania area. All these projects show us that Moldavia is on the threshold of a new historic stage of development and will experience one of the highest rates of economic growth in the coming years," Ciuca said.