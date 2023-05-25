PM Ciuca on education strike: I will never promise something that cannot be done

Speaking of the ongoing nationwide education strike, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca that he will never promise something that cannot be done and called on teachers for understanding.

"It depends on all of us to understand the situation and the context we are in. (...) We had an open dialogue and I was every time as available as possible for what meant a true, honest presentation of what the government can offer at this moment; I also asked them, and I am further calling on our teachers to show understanding and not pressure us into making the same mistakes we have been making in these 30 years, because through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan we undertook to devise a new salary law," Ciuca said.

The prime minister mentioned that the procedures for the development of the new law have been moved forward and the bill will be completed by July 15. At the same time, the head of the government said that he will never promise something that isn't feasible and will not do something that he considers wrong.

"If we haven't learned from the mistakes made in these years, it means that we are on the same path that will take us from mistake to mistake, without us being able to properly carry through. I left the ministerial team at the government premises and I think it's time for us to sit down for new discussions," Ciuca added.

He went on to point out that the country needs economic and social stability in order to be able to build further, underscoring that the teachers shouldn't undermine the government's efforts to keep Romania among the EU countries with the best consolidated stability and a robust economic growth.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participated on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca in the signing ceremony of the contract for the design and execution of the M1 metro line in Cluj-Napoca, a project financed under the NRRP. AGERPRES