PM Ciuca, on government rotation: There will certainly be changes, including to current members of the Cabinet

Prime Minister Ciuca, on government rotation: There will certainly be changes, including to current members of the Cabinet.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Monday that there will certainly be changes at the govern, mental rotation, including to the current cabinet members, told Agerpres.

"There will certainly be changes, including regarding to the current members of the Cabinet and I also should mention that there is, the moment when Mr Speaker Ciolacu takes over the Prime Minister office, his decision on what means the appointment of the future members. ... (...) The discussionsyou know very well, are carried out between the party leaders, at parties level, every list of Government members must be cleared by the National Political Bureau and, subsequently, the prime minister has the last word," Ciuca stated prior to attending the Congress of Senior Liberals.

He showed that the talks regarding the governmental rotation will start from the observance of protocol, but he mentioned that, taking into account there is a political coalition, there might be the possibility for certain matters to be changed.

"We are starting talks from observing this protocol, that is what we have discussed every time, all the coalition leaders agree. Certainly, since it is a political coalition, there is a possibility for certain issues to be changed," the prime minister said.

About a deputy prime minister office for the Liberals, he responded: "We are going to discuss."

Asked if he will take over the position of deputy prime minister and minister of defense at the government rotation, he said: "We should not speculate on such assumptions at this time, because it is not the case."

"First of all, we did not discuss any name at all, let alone Mr. Tudose's. It is up to PSD [the Social Democratic Party] to propose and nominate someone," the prime minister stated.

"There is still time until the 26th," the PNL chairman said, when asked if he is going to President Klaus Iohannis this week with the form of the new Government.

Regarding the option for a technocrat at the Ministry of Finance, Ciuca said, "If it were possible to be both a specialist and a party member, it would be perfect," stating that it is not about a presidential advisor.