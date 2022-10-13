PM Ciuca: Percentage by which pensions will be increased next year depends on budget posibilities

The percentage by which pensions will be increased next year must fit in the budget and should not be higher than 11%, considering that any excess "impacts" the pension budget deficit, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca explains on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The journalists asked him during a press conference that he held at the end of his visit to the Dacia Mioveni Industrial Platform, in Arges county, if a clear percentage has been established yet regarding the pension increase from January 1, 2023.

"We will take care to have the draft budget for next year on the Government's table as soon as possible. It is a different process, because it is for the first time in our country that we are making the budget like this, by allocating different budgets to various programmes, and that's why we have a little delay, we have slowed down the pace of making the draft budget for next year. Each of the ministries is working to align all their internal processes so that we can make this budgeting according to the programmes. Regarding the percentage, we will I continue to say that it must fit into the budget possibilities, but somewhere no more than 11%, because any percentage beyond 11% impacts the budget deficit for pensions," stated the Prime Minister.