PM Ciuca: Performances of Romanian team at 2022 International Linguistics Olympiad - remarkable

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulates the pupils, teachers and coordinators for the "remarkable" performances recorded by the Romanian team at the 2022 International Linguistic Olympiad.

"Together with the youngsters of the teams in other study disciplines who recently wrote success stories, you show that Romanian education is high-performance and has a beautiful future. Good luck in the future! We are proud of you", the Prime Minister said on Friday in message on the Facebook page of the Government.The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, noted, on the same social network, the record of the Romanian team at this competition: a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal.He congratulated the pupils: Mihai-Alexandru Bratu, from the "Tudor Vladimirescu" National College in Targu Jiu (gold medal), Vlad-Stefan Oros, from the "Grigore Moisil" Theoretical High School in Timisoara (silver medal) , Nicoleta Dobrica, from the "Sfantul Sava" National College in Bucharest (bronze medal), Rares Polenciuc, from the "Roman Voda" National College in Roman.Cimpeanu also congratulated the coordinating professors Valentina Cojocaru, Roxana Preda (University of Bucharest) and Paul Helmer (Technical University of Cluj-Napoca).