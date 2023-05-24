PM Ciuca: PNL aims to solve issues raised by unions in education; we had an open dialogue.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday, at the Florica Villa in Arges, that the National Liberal Party (PNL) aims to solve the issues raised by the unions in education, told Agerpres.

The prime minister underscored, in this context, that he had an open dialogue, and he shall further have it and believes that the issues of the teaching staff are justified.

Ciuca underscored that he hopes to reach an outcome "so that children and parents are not the victims of this demarche."

The Liberal leader added the PNL will continue on the path of "right-wing and justice."

"The history of the National Liberal Party has always been a fair one, fair to Romania, fair to all its citizens, regardless of their political choices. On this road of the right-wing and justice, we shall go further. Happy birthday to the National Liberal Party! Happy birthday, dear Liberals," Ciuca conveyed at the event marking the 148th anniversary of the PNL.