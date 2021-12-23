PM Ciuca, Polish counterpart set up a new joint meeting of the governments of the two states

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawieski, with whom he arranged for the next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3, 2022, in Warsaw.

According to a Government release, Mateusz Morawieski congratulated Nicolae Ciuca for taking over the post of prime minister and noted "the stability offered by the Wide Coalition achieved in Romania."

The two expressed satisfaction with the good relations that Romania and Poland have.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca noted the special development of Romanian-Polish relations based on the Strategic Partnership linking the two states and on joint projects within the Three Seas Initiative and the Bucharest 9 format, on cooperation within NATO and the EU.

He thanked Poland for its support during the difficult period of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The two prime ministers have agreed that the next joint meeting of the governments of the two states will take place on March 3, 2022, in Warsaw. Moreover, an important part of the conversation focused on security matters, hybrid actions in Eastern Europe and the military pressures of Russia on Ukraine. The Romanian and Polish prime ministers have agreed to maintain close personal contact and bilateral consultations on any topic of direct interest," the release said.