PM Ciuca: Polytechnic University of Bucharest - landmark of innovation and excellence for over two centuries

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) has been, for over two centuries, "a landmark of innovation and excellence", which through the deeds of its academic community has played and is playing an important role in building the Romanian nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, conveyed on Friday to the participants in the anniversary event "Unveiling the unknown for over 205 years" organized by the higher education institution, told Agerpres.

"Remarkable graduates of this higher education institution have carried Romania's name to the highest heights, showing our country's ability to be a true exporter of innovation and advanced research. The illustrious history of studying engineering in our country is intertwined from the very beginning with the destiny of great personalities who contributed to the development of Romania and its transformation into a modern European country", emphasized Ciuca in the message presented at the event by the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Mircea Abrudean.

According to the prime minister, unfortunately, Romania is at the bottom of the European ranking in terms of young people with higher education. "Currently, only one in four young Romanians between the ages of 30 and 34 have completed higher education. We are aware of this and we trust that the public policy measures proposed by the Government that I lead, including through the draft law on higher education, will increases the number of young people who complete their education through university studies, thus increasing Romania's competitiveness", he added.

Nicolae Ciuca highlighted the crucial role that university education, science, technology and innovation play in building a strong and prosperous nation.

"Science has the power to transform lives, create new opportunities and address the pressing challenges we face, from climate change and resource scarcity to public health and economic inequality. The Polytechnic University of Bucharest is an example of good practice, coordinating three of the five competence centers established by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The researchers involved in them will address issues related to combating climate change and food security," he explained.

The prime minister also showed that artificial intelligence will play a "decisive role" in shaping the world of tomorrow. "The solution is not to run away from this technological progress, but to work together, the academic, public and private environment, to create an ecosystem of growth and economic stimulation through the use of artificial intelligence", added Ciuca.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the educational system must respond to the new challenges, expressing his confidence that the education law projects will create the framework needed to create the Romania of the future.