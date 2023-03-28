PM Ciuca receives Polish counterpart Morawiecki

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with military honours, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, who is currently paying an official visit to Romania.

The two prime ministers will participate, as part of their official delegations, in an intergovernmental meeting, which will be followed by a signing ceremony of bilateral documents, told Agerpres.

A memorandum of understanding will also be signed between the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Poland and the Ministry of Sports of Romania and a statement of cooperation in the field of civil protection will be also signed between the Ministry of Interior of Romania, through the Department for Emergency Situations, and the State Fire Service of Poland.

At the end of the ceremony, the two PMs will participate in a joint press conference.

The Polish Prime Minister will then be received at the Cotroceni Palace, where he will hold official talks with President Klaus Iohannis.