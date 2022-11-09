PM Ciuca: Research, innovation and digitalization, the main instruments of the growth model adopted by gov't

Research, innovation and digitalization are the main tools of Romania's economic growth model adopted by the Government, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

The head of Executive on Wednesday participated, at the Victoria Palace, in the launch event of the Conference "Smart diaspora - in higher education, science, innovation and entrepreneurship," organized by the Timisoara University Alliance.

"I understood how important this event and the approach itself is, and its resumption falls, basically, in everything that means the set of government measures regarding the relaunch of research, innovation in Romania. (...) Through our government actions, we initiated a series of projects that lay the foundations for the transformation of Romania, the increase of the quality of life and the development of the economy. A firm path, assumed at the governmental level through the reforms and investments that we started, which will bring many changes for the better and transform our country into a place where the Romanians who are now studying or working abroad will want to return," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He stated that there are more than 4 million Romanians in the Diaspora, good professionals in the fields in which they work, who support important economies of European countries, either employed or running their own businesses.

"They are part of the Romanian nation and we expect them to return home whenever they see fit," said Ciuca.

The PM highlighted the fact that the dynamics of investments in our country show that the Romanian economy is looking to the future.

He pointed out that the digital transformation process and the adoption of new technologies offer Romania the chance to recover the gaps compared to the EU countries that understood earlier the role of innovation in the modernization of public services.

He also recalled the fact that at the level of the Ministry of Research, a series of projects aimed at intelligent, sustainable and inclusive growth and the consolidation of the internal market with stronger enterprises have been launched or are being prepared.

"The support of competence centres, the support given to Romanian researchers is addressed both to those in the country and to those from the diaspora communities. We launched a project call worth 168 million lei to attract the specialized elite from abroad, in research and development activities and innovation. It is an initiative with a double benefit. Around Romanian researchers from the diaspora, groups of excellence in cutting-edge scientific research will be developed, to which is added the achievement of the objectives of the National Strategy for Research, Innovation and Intelligent Specialization," said Ciuca.

He also emphasized the fact that Romanians abroad need real opportunities and programmes to start a business and to capitalize on their expertise in Romania, and the inclusion of a distinct component for the diaspora in this year's edition of the Start-up Nation programme, with a budget of 40 million euros, represents such an opportunity.

Last but not least, he highlighted the need for better collaboration between state institutions in supporting Romanians outside the borders, but also for a coherent and long-term vision.