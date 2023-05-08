PM Ciuca: Right-wing governments were the ones to increase Romanians' pensions the most

Prime Minister Ciuca: Right-wing governments were the ones to increase Romanians' pensions the most.

The right-wing governments were the ones that increased Romanians' pensions the most, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday at the Congress of Liberal Seniors, told Agerpres.

"What I want to underscore is that, if we take a look on the real statistics, we would see that the right-wing governments were, actually, the ones that increased Romanians' pensions the most. This is to put an end to the left-wing myth regarding the care toward our seniors. Regardless of the political color, it is the care we must give to all those who are, today, in the position of pensioners," Ciuca stated.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman highlighted that the pension point increased since 2019, when the Liberals took over the government, and so far by more than 500 RON, from 1,265 RON to 1,785 RON.

"This means an increase of more than 41pct in almost three years, if we take into account that the last decision to increase pensions occurred through the decision assumed at the coalition level and the Government level," Ciuca added.

The Executive head pointed out that, although the PNL was not at the origin of the special pensions, it will act in solidarity to correct this imbalance in the system.

"A few words about the reforms we have to carry out in the area of special pensions and the pension system in general. There is no doubt that such a reform is necessary and, as we have promised, we will do it. I would like to underscore and draw attention to one very important thing: although the PNL was not at the origin of the special pensions, we will act in solidarity to correct this imbalance in the pension system. The solution to this state of affairs is to come up with legislative changes to correct the situation, hatred will not bring balance to the system, but concrete technical decisions. And here our standpoint is very clear. We are fighting for the implementation of the principle of contribution. This principle does not cancel out large pensions, on the contrary. But the idea of fairness in the pension system, from the PNL perspective, does not depend on the standardization of pensions, a discourse that is unfortunately still heard in the public space, but on their establishment on merit. This applies not only to special pensions, but to the entire pension system of Romania," Nicolae Ciuca conveyed.

He mentioned that, today, Romania has almost 4.8 million pensioners and all these people must be offered a fair system of reward for their work.