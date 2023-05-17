PM Ciuca: Romanian authorities are ready to support rescue missions in Italy.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that the Romanian authorities are ready to offer their support in the rescue missions following the floods in Italy.

"We are ready to support the Government and the Italian people, following the floods and landslides that took place on a large scale in the north of this country. We are ready to offer our support to the Italian authorities for the rescue missions of the victims of the floods," it is shown in a message the PM wrote on Twitter.

During the press conference held at the end of the Government meeting on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, conveyed condolences from Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to the victims of the floods in Italy.

"The Government of Romania, through the relevant structures, especially the Ministry of Interior, is prepared to provide assistance to the Italian authorities to come to the support of those who intervene to save human lives or to remove the effects of these floods," he stated.