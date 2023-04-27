PM Ciuca says upcoming fiscal measures simply avert public overspending

Referring to the current drive to cut public spending, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday while on a visit to Gorj County that there is no need to change the furniture in order to complete a nursery, a school or a hospital, also reiterating that wage cuts or redundancies are out of question.

"In the last period there has been a lot of talk about the fiscal measures we intend to take. Folks, we also took these measures last year and they were only aimed at tempering down spending on goods and services, and we said very clearly what goods and services mean, we very clearly said that we can still carry out our activity, still fulfill our goals even if we don't drive around in new cars and keep the same car fleet as until now, if we still keep the same furniture, we don't need to change the furniture in order to finish a nursery, a school or a hospital. These are the elements we found fit to intervene upon for us to ensure the country's budget, in no case the income part, nor the job part either. There have been some public messages - when someone cannot come up with reasonable counterarguments, they resort to all kinds of subtleties which, in our current situation, greatly impact the people's perception. Don't pay heed to them, this will never happen under my watch," Ciuca told a meeting with members of the National Liberal Party's Gorj county branch, Agerpres informs.Referring to the upcoming government rotation, Ciuca said that it will happen at the end of May, "quietly and calmly"."There is no other political formula because, although this is political talk, there is also some arithmetic involved, the parliamentary arithmetic which is given by the sum of the votes. I hope that the electorate understands in the end that we finally have a political class that isn't interested in anything else than in the stability of the country and the implementation of the measures we are talking about and which we preach whenever we come before the electorate," Ciuca said.