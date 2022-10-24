PM Ciuca: Second request for disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility referred to EC by end-October

Romania's second request for disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, in amount of 3.2 billion euros, will be sent to the European Commission by the end of October, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the meeting of the Interministerial Committee on the coordination of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) at the Victoria Palace of government, emphasizing that "the same dialogue and the same communication with the Commission" are needed for achieving the targets and milestones pledged under the NRRP.

The Prime Minister specified that the second payment application envisages the fulfillment of 51 NRRP targets and milestones; he mentioned that Romania needs all this money in order to implement the contracts already signed for NRRP projects, but also emphasized the importance of attracting money from European funds from previous years.

"This ensures us, (...) if I'm not mistaken, an absorption capacity of over 67 percent. It is also yet another reason to continue acting so as to be able to access the money we have left in this financial framework, so that at the end of next year, on December 31, 2023, we are able to report an absorption rate as close as possible to 90 percent, somewhere between 85 and 90 percent. If we succeed, this will be the second financial framework through which we benefited from European money," added Ciuca.

The head of the government also mentioned the preparation of the third European financing framework, specifically "31 billion euros, 16 operational programs that have already been submitted and approved by the European Commission. This money ensures the part of modernization, reform and transformation of Romania." AGERPRES