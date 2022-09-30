PM Ciuca sends message on anniversay of Patriarch Daniel's enthronement: Orthodox Church - fully engaged in society

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday said in a message occasioned by the 15th anniversary since the enthronement of Patriarch Daniel that the institution the latter leads, the Romanian Orthodox Church, represents a model of generosity and is "fully committed to the Romanian society."

"During this entire period of patriarchal service, you contributed decisively to the transformation of the Romanian Orthodox Church into a dynamic institution, fully engaged in the society, active in spiritual, social-philanthropic, educational and cultural terms. With the same determination and energy, you have dedicated yourself to strengthening the partnership between the State and the cults, which is based on common values - interreligious dialogue, good cooperation, religious freedom, balance, respect for fundamental rights," the Prime Minister said to the Patriarch, in a message posted on Friday on the Facebook page of the government.Nicolae Ciuca underscored the "support" of the Romanian Orthodox Church during the pandemic, but also the help offered to refugees following the war in Ukraine."The care that Your Beatitude showed continuously towards Romanian society was not limited to prayer, but extended into the practical sphere through the support shown by the Romanian Orthodox Church towards fellow citizens during the pandemic and towards those forced to leave their country because of the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. Under the shepherding of Your Beatitude, the Romanian Orthodox Church represents a model of generosity and solidarity, a promoter and preserver of traditions and spiritual identity. With special appreciation, I wish you to continue your pastoral mission, with the same power until now, in the service of the Romanians in the country and in the diaspora," the Prime Minister's message also reads.