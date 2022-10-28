PM Ciuca: Setting up Romanian Agency for Foreign Investments long expected by business milieu

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday stated that the Executive's agenda lists one decision regarding the establishment of the Romanian Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion that the business milieu has long expected to see enacted.

"We have a very important decision on the agenda, a decision that the business environment has been waiting for a long time to see adopted. At the meeting I had with the businessmen from Belgium and Romania present in Belgium, we also discussed this topic of the openness that the Government shows towards the business environment and investors and the expectations they have from us in the sense that we should continue to pay attention to everything that means economic and fiscal measures to facilitate investments in Romania, as well as the structural organization, to be able to have a project that can ensure coordination and communication with the business environment. Starting today, this project will be called the Romanian Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion. It is a structure that needs highly qualified human resources. It is a structure for which we must ensure the procedural framework of operation so that it is as open as possible, as efficient as possible in terms of what it means, as the name implies, the promotion of Romanian exports and the facilitation of foreign investments in our country," said the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the Government meeting, told Agerpres.

Currently, the agenda of the Government meeting includes a draft of the Emergency Ordinance regarding the establishment, organization and operation of the Romanian Agency for Foreign Investments and Trade, as well as for the modification of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 43/2017 regarding the establishment, organization and operation of the offices for small and medium enterprises, investment attraction and export promotion.