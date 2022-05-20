PM Ciuca: There are several scenarios that military specialists are analyzing, related to situation in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday, in Cluj, that military specialists are currently analyzing several scenarios regarding the Russian invasion into Ukraine and the situation's evolution.

"I cannot say, I could not say now which scenario is darkest, it needs to be discussed and confirmed with military specialists," Nicolae Ciuca said, answering the journalists' questions regarding "the darkest scenario" for Romania, in regards to the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, when asked about Russia's "staged attacks" in Romania, the Prime Minister specified that our country is doing all it can, along with NATO countries, to ensure the area's security.

"I have no such information. Until this time we do not possess such data. What I can say is that through the measures that Romania took along with the other allied nations, of consolidating the defence and deterrence on the Eastern flank, we are confirming the measures through which we are doing all that we can, so that we can ensure the security and defence of the entire allied space, and implicitly, Romania's territory," Nicolae Ciuca mentioned during a press conference, along with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, MEP Daniel Buda, and the mayor of Cluj-Napoca municipality, Emil Boc.AGERPRES