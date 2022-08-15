PM Ciuca to sailors: Thanks to you, Romania remains main nation supporting Ukraine's exports and imports

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca states, on Monday, in a message sent on the occasion of Navy Day, that thanks to Romanian navy sailors, our country remains the main nation supporting Ukraine's exports and imports.

"You have proven, on countless occasions, the ability of this people to give birth to brave and efficient people, capable of facing the vicissitudes of the sea and life as a sailor. You have represented the country with professionalism and honour in all the missions assigned abroad and every time, upon returning to the country, you were able to report with pride: "Mission accomplished!" Thanks to you, Romania remains the main state that supports the exports and imports of Ukraine, hard-tested in the war, through the Port of Constanta and other port facilities and through the transit of goods on the territory of our country, directly or through the Republic of Moldova. We have assumed a task in which the Romanian Navy plays an important role in demonstrating its mastery and the ability to cooperate with the allies in order to achieve the desired goals," reads the message sent by the Prime Minister to the navy sailors.He assures them of the "appreciation and full support" of the Government.Nicolae Ciuca recalls the significance that Navy Day has for Romanians, an occasion to honour the forefathers and to pay tribute to the "naval heroes who rest in the depths of the waters".