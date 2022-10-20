PM Ciuca: Topping up energy, gas reserves to be able to weather through the most complicated winter conditions

Romania has currently ensured the "necessary energy and gas stocks", Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday during a video call with prefects on the measures taken in preparation for the 2022-2023 winter season, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister said that the authorities are further taking steps to secure the necessary reserves, so that even the most complicated weather conditions during the cold season are covered.

"My call to you is for more coordination and inter-institutional dialogue, both vertically and horizontally, in the coming period, and I also encourage you to report any problem you are facing, so that we know about it in advance and are able to take measures in a timely manner," said Nicolae Ciuca.