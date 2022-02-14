PM Ciuca tours Cernavoda n-power plant, voices support for operation, retooling

The government supports the projects for the commissioning of units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the retooling of unit 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday.

He paid a visit to Cernavoda together with several members of his cabinet, presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu and Chairman of the Competition Council Bogdan Chiritoiu.

According to a government press statement, talks focused on the role of nuclear energy in Romania's energy strategy and how the development of the Romanian nuclear program, through Nuclearelectrica's investment projects, will contribute to security and energy transition to a clean economy.

"Given the taxonomy recently approved by the European Commission, which has accepted nuclear energy as transition energy, the government supports the commissioning of units 3 and 4, as well as the retooling of unit 1. We also support fast-tracking projects to implement modular nuclear reactors, SMR projects, which have been agreed under a Romania-US intergovernmental agreement. These projects will contribute to Romania's energy independence, in line with the European vision of protecting the environment and reducing carbon emission," the PM is quotes as saying in the release.

The management of Nuclearelectrica presented strategic investment projects worth an estimated 9 billion euros, including: retooling unit 1, unit 3 and unit 4 projects, development of small modular reactors in co-operation with NuScale, and also support projects for the current operation, such as a detritiation facility.

According to the statement, the investment projects under consideration will contribute clean energy, without CO2 emissions, to the energy stability of Romania, to the local and national social and economic development, to the development of the nuclear industry and to the formation of a new generation of specialists.

The government delegation included Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu; Chief Chancellor of the Prime Minister Mircea Abrudean; senior official with the Finance Ministry Attila Gyorgy; governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru, and George Agafita state adviser to the PM.

The Nuclearelectrica SA National Corporation operates under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, with the government holding a 82.49%-stake in it.

The company owns the Cernavoda NPP Branch, which operates two CANDU nuclear units, which are two of the best performing units of the more than 400 nuclear power plants in the world, as well as the FCN Pitesti Branch nuclear fuel plant, and it is in the process of obtaining an integrated fuel cycle by purchasing a uranium concentrate processing line to support the company's long-term investment projects.

Nuclearelectrica contributes approximately 18-20% of nuclear energy to Romania's total energy production and 33% to the total CO2-free energy production in Romania, Agerpres informs.