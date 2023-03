PM Ciuca: We have real chances to clarify technical aspects regarding RRF payment request No. 2

Romania has real chances to clarify in the immediately following period the technical aspects signalled by the European Commission in Recovery and Resilience Facility payment request No. 2, and thus receive the respective disbursement, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

"We discussed with the responsible ministries, with the government's Secretary General and experts with the General Secretariat and the Chancellery. We also discussed with the EC representatives. We have real chances to clarify in the next period the technical aspects and finalize what we have committed to, so that we can benefit from funding on payment request #2, while at the same time checking the milestones and undertaking to accomplish the milestones for payment request No. 3, so that it be submitted to the Commission no later than the end of H1 2023," Nicolae Ciuca declared at the beginning of the government meeting.